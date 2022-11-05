Pawar Flies To Shirdi From Mumbai Hospital For NCP Meet; Says His Party Workers Will Bring 'political Change'

Nationalist Congress party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, who has been undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital since the last few days, on Saturday flew to Shirdi from there to attend his party's meeting, where he expressed confidence that the party workers would bring 'political change' in the state.

Pawar has been undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai for an infection and fever. On Saturday afternoon, he flew to Shirdi town in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra to take part in his party's meeting. He was flown in a helicopter from the Mahalaxmi Race Course in the state capital and was accompanied by a team of doctors.

The 81-year-old NCP supremo was scheduled to return to the hospital from Shirdi later in the day.

Addressing the meeting, Pawar expressed confidence that the party workers would work towards strengthening the outfit and bring political change in the state.

"I am sure the situation will change,'' the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

"Party cadres wished that I come for the meeting where discussions on the ideology, programmes and policies of the NCP are being discussed," he said.

Pawar said he has been advised 10 to 15 days of rest and wouldn't be able to speak at length.

Senior party leader and former state home minister Dilip Walse Patil later read out Pawar's speech.

On Friday, Pawar had taken part in the NCP's meeting at Shirdi through video conference from the Mumbai hospital.