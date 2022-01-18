Pawar pays tributes to former minister N D Patil in Kolhapur

Pune, Jan 17 (PTI) NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday evening paid tributes to veteran Shetkari Kamgar Paksha leader and former Maharashtra minister Narayan Dyandeo Patil, who died earlier in the day, in Kolhapur and later visited his residence where he consoled his family members.

The former multiple-time legislator, popularly known as N D Patil, who fought for the cause of farmers and the marginalised sections of society, died due to age-related ailments in a Kolhapur hospital.

On hearing about Patil's demise, Pawar reached Kolhapur and visited the hospital where the veteran leader died and paid tributes to him.

The NCP president later visited Patil's residence and met his family members.

Patil was Pawar's brother-in-law.

Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, around 230km from Pune, the NCP chief said Patil devoted his entire life fighting for the cause of farmers and workers.

"He believed in Leftist ideology and spent his entire life upholding that ideology," Pawar said.

The former Union minister said in the field of education, Patil built on the work of social activist and educator Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil, whose focus was on schooling of children from unprivileged classes.

"In politics, he and I were in opposite direction. He was honest with his ideology. I was among those who decided to go ahead with the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. So sometimes, we used to have difference of opinions, but those differences were within limits," Pawar said.

The former CM said Patil's entire life was full of struggle.

"On two occasions, he managed to overcome his health issues, but this time, this warrior could not be successful due to his age," Pawar said.

Earlier in the day, Pawar posted tweets, condoling the death of Patil and described him as a principled and selfless leader of Maharashtra.

“He also raised his voice in the legislature for the questions of the neglected people, his eloquent speeches filled the hall,” Pawar said recalling his tenure in the legislature. PTI SPK RSY RSY

