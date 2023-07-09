Pawar Slams Former Aide Bhujbal For Siding With Ajit, Apologises For Making Him MLA

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar, on Saturday, expressed regret over his decision to field Chhagan Bhujbal as an MLA from Yeola, launching fresh salvos at his former close aide. This development comes in the midst of a political rift within the NCP, as Bhujbal and several other senior party leaders have chosen to side with Ajit Pawar, who rebelled against Sharad Pawar and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra.

Addressing a rally in Nashik's Yeola, Sharad Pawar, the NCP patriarch, openly admitted his regret in selecting Bhujbal as a candidate from the constituency. He expressed remorse over his decision, acknowledging that it had proven to be erroneous. Pawar apologised to the voters and vowed not to repeat such a mistake in the future.

"I regret making a wrong decision (in fielding Bhujbal from this constituency). You trusted me and voted for my party but my decision turned out to be wrong. So, it is my duty to apologise to you. Next time, when I come here, I promise I won't repeat this mistake," the NCP chief said.

Earlier during a press conference in Nashik, Pawar was questioned about Bhujbal's switching his loyalty to the Ajit camp. In response, the NCP chief expressed a sense of disappointment but refrained from placing blame on Bhujbal. “I feel bad because I could not assess and my assessment was not right, and I don’t blame Bhujbal," he said.

Pawar also spoke on how Chhagan Bhujbal who had parted ways with the Shiv Sena in the 1990s, subsequently joined the Congress and later NCP when Pawar established the new party, was given a safe seat in Nashik. He recollected the circumstances when Bhujbal faced defeat in a Mumbai election after leaving the Shiv Sena. In order to ensure Bhujbal's presence in the Assembly, a safe seat was secured for him in Nashik, the NCP chief said.

Sharad Pawar loves me, that's why his first rally is in Yeola: Bhujbal

Bhujbal, following in the footsteps of his former boss, embarked on a road trip to Nashik, echoing the NCP chief's rally. Bhujbal emphasised that Sharad Pawar has a deep affection for him, evident in Pawar's decision to choose Yeola as the location for his first rally.

"Sharad Pawar loves me a lot and that’s why he chose my constituency for his first rally. When the NCP was formed, I was the first to stand by him. Many leaders joined NCP later. That’s why my number seems to be first," he told reporters.

“I am overwhelmed by the response from people. While coming to Nashik, people welcomed me in large numbers at various places like Thane, Kalyan and Igatpuri. This proves that people are supporting our decision under the leadership of Ajit Pawar to join the government. I have done a lot of developmental work in the Nashik district. Now, this opportunity will be used for farmers, the unemployed and the common man,” Bhujbal said.

NCP split: Ajit Pawar's rebellion

It is pertinent to note that the NCP faced a split last week when Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra as the deputy chief minister. Alongside Ajit Pawar, senior party leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse-Patil, along with several other MLAs, sided with the rebel faction.

(With inputs from agencies)