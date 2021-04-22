Payments Worth Rs. 22.91 Crore Made Into Farmers’ Bank Accounts: Jalandhar DC

District Administration has made payment of around Rs. 23 crore into farmers’ bank accounts during the ongoing wheat procurement season and emerged as a leading district in lifting in the state. Divulging the details, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said as many as 263438 Metric Tons (MTs) of wheat has arrived in all 137 purchase centers so far. Among these, 261936 MTs produces have been purchased by the agencies besides maximum lifting in the state. He further added that a payment of Rs. 22.91 crore was directly credited in farmers’ bank accounts in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

Meanwhile, farmers also appreciated the concerted efforts of the district administration in ensuring a smooth procurement season for them. Ranjit Singh, a farmer from Nangalpur village, said he had brought his produce to the new grain market and the whole purchase and lifting procedure was carried out within a couple of hours. He stated that the payment was also made into his bank account promptly adding that the arrangement was up to mark in the Mandis.

Similarly, another farmer Sandeep Singh from Shahkot said that he had taken his crops to the Malsian grain market and purchase and lifting was done in a single day. He further added that he also received payment in his bank account soon after his products were purchased.

Image Credits: Republic World

