Paytm To Airlift 21,000 Oxygen Concentrators, Set-up Plants As Country Battles Shortage

As India is dealing with an uncontrollable surge of COVID-19 cases and a shortage of certain equipment, E-commerce company Paytm has raised funds to supply maximum Oxygen to critical COVID-19 patients. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, company Vice President (VP), Dharmender Jhamb explained how India will be assisted with Oxygen concentrators and plants for the long term. Earlier, the company had announced providing Madhya Pradesh with 100 Oxygen concentrators.

Now, Paytm VP has stated that 21,000 Oxygen concentrators will be airlifted and distributed across India.

"Paytm realized the need and started raising funds through users, and various foundations. We are airlifting 21000 oxygen concentrators to India which will start reaching the country by the second or third week of May and for now, these concentrators will solve the problem but we are looking for a long term perspective so we are setting oxygen plants that will provide oxygen to 100 beds in Government hospitals. We will set up approximately 12 plants and planning to increase 30 more plants in the future. This equipment will reach India within 3 to 4 weeks at selected govt hospitals of 12 cities," said Paytm Vice President, Dharmender Jhamb.

Anyone can send Oxygen request to Paytm

Stressing upon the need of the hour, the Vice President of Paytm requested people to go on their foundation's website and send a request for the life-saving equipment. He was reported saying that anyone including Government hospitals, NGOs, Private Hospitals, district authority, and Chief Ministers' Office (CMO) can raise a request and they will be provided with the best quality and to-the-cost oxygen concentrators. The company has planned to deliver this essential item to Government Hospitals by 15-30th of May.

The company will also continue to order in the future as well.

"Anyone can go to Paytm foundation website and apply for oxygen supply, or raise a request for it. if you go to https://www.paytmfoundation.org/ you can raise a request and any govt hospital, CMO, district authority, Private sector, NGOs, and hospitals can do it too, those will be given at cost, with best quality, and as soon as possible. Our time commitment is to deploy these essentials by 15-30 May to the doorstep of Govt hospitals. We have plans to continue to order in the future as well," added Dharmender Jhamb.

Paytm may assist other essentials

When asked about any plans regarding the assistance of other COVID-19 essentials, the Paytm VP answered that right now they are focusing upon Oxygen concentrators and plants. However, depending upon the need and request, the E-commerce company will also consider supplying other equipment as well. He concluded by highlighting how important the quality of the oxygen matters as these critical patients would use the item for the first time so they should be provided with the best quality for their safety.