Tamil nationalist leader and President of the World Tamil Confederation, Pazha Nedumaran, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, reiterated that LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran is alive. He accused Sri Lankan government of spreading false news regarding Prabhakaran's death.

Prabhakaran, the chief of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, was believed to be killed in 2009, marking the end of the decades-long civil war in Sri Lanka between the Army and the LTTE.

"There is no necessity but confusion, it is a truth, no doubt about it. In the past also several times, this false news (about Prabhakaran's death) has been spread by the Sri Lankan government. In 1994, 1989, and 1990 several times they said Prabhakaran is dead, he is no more. Why did they spread this news? In order to confuse Tamils all over the world, they are spreading these rumours. But now the situation has thoroughly changed. In 2009 after the war in Sri Lanka, the situation at that time was different."

The former Indira Gandhi's aide stated that after the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center (WTC), many countries said they were against terrorism and Sri Lankan government used it.

Sri Lanka govt spread rumours that LTTE was a terrorist org: Nedumaran

"They spread the rumours that LTTE is a terrorist organisation. India at that time supported it and banned LTTE. So, almost all the countries banned LTTE. They gave all kinds of help to the Sri Lankan govt to crush LTTE. More than 20 countries supplied arms and in every possible way, they helped the Sri Lankan government to defeat LTTE including India," Nedumaran said.

He said that the situation has changed and people in Sri Lanka are against the Rajapaksa family. "In the past 40 years, Sinhalese people never went against their leader. Whoever held the President or the Prime Minister positions, were racists; they induced people against Tamils and exploited them," the Tamil nationalist leader said.

Moreover, Nedumaran said, "Now the first time in the history of Sri Lanka, Sinhalese people, and even intellectuals rose against the Rajapaksa brothers. Almost that chapter is closed now. Sinhalese people now have realised the truth."

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Defence Ministry has rejected his claims as a "joke" and referred to DNA evidence to assert Prabhakaran was killed way back in 2009.

'Sri Lanka Tamils issue and Chinese danger not different issue'

Pazha Nedumaran also said the Sri Lankan Tamils issue and the danger of the Chinese are not different issues. "They are interlinked with one another. If we want to remove Chinese then you have to help Sri Lankan Tamils also," he said.

He stated that Sri Lanka helped China and Pakistan to have bases in the island nation. "So we must be very careful now. US, Australia, India, and Japan joined together and formed an alliance. Germany and France also support that alliance. This alliance is for what? What purpose? This is against Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean and other places, and they want to stop it. It is a good move there is no doubt about it. But at the time of the British, the Indian Ocean was in the control of the British navy, in Singapore and Colombo they have got the naval bases. After independence it is in our control, India's control but now more or less the indian ocean is under the control of the Chinese."

On Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko's statement, he said, "I don't want to comment on it because in the past they were with us, they helped us but now they have some other alliances. So I don't want to comment on it."

When asked why Prabhakaran hasn't come out yet, the Tamil nationalist leader said, "After 2009 no war was there..and at that time LTTE announced about the weapons. They were silencing the weapons...The atrocities of the Sri Lankan army continued. There is no doubt about it. But at that time we couldn't do anything at all because India was fully supporting the Sri Lankan government... Now it is high time to start again."