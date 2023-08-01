PDOs Transferred But Stranded With No Locations In Karnataka

The Karnataka government has ordered the transfer of more than 475 Gram Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) in the state. However, the PDOs have expressed displeasure over the transfer without framing cadre and recruitment rules. More than 100 PDOs have been transferred without any information about their locations, forcing them to appear at the commissionerate on a daily basis. Women PDOs are facing problems and many have decided to step down. In addition to this, the officers are also angry as they were transferred without counselling.

Rules being flouted

The then RDPR minister HK Patil had allowed inter-district transfers (Rule 16A). Later, the previous BJP government had approved the upgradation of the post of PDOs to the state cadre. It had ordered the Panchayati Raj Department as the authority to create C&R. However, the government did not frame rules nor issued a public notice to examine the pros and cons of the rules, and transferred the PDOs without obtaining Cabinet approval.

A PDO who has been transferred speaking to Republic on condition of anonymity said, "These transfers are happening rampantly and suddenly. They have transferred me without showing a location. Academic year has just begun for my kids and there's uncertainty over their future. We need to go to the commissionerate for our attendance. Many of us are wanting to quit this job because of frequent transfers."

Why are the transfers happening now?

Ever since the Congress government came to power, the party-backed presidents, vice-presidents and members of gram panchayats have been pressurising the local MLAs to transfer PDOs. Under pressure from local people's representatives, the government has resorted to the transfer. This is severely affecting the local administrative machinery. As more than 100 PDOs have been transferred without assigning locations, the PDOs who have not been appointed are staying in Bengaluru and reporting to the Rural Development Commissionerate.

Narayanaswamy, president of State Panchayat Federation said, "The transfer of the PDOs has come to my notice. It will be brought to the notice of the minister that transfers and counselling will not be done without C&R. Efforts will be made to solve the problem of PDOs."

Transfers after expiry of term?

Though the normal transfer period of PDOs ended on July 3, the government transferred them on July 25. The PDOs did not expect this kind of transfer. Many have enrolled their children in schools on the spot where they are currently located, but are now reeling under the pressurised unexpected transfers.

Opposition alleges cash for transfer scam

BJP and JDS had earlier as well stated that the cash for transfers scam was going on rampantly in Vidhana Soudha and former CM HD Kumaraswamy had produced alleged documents, on the floor of the house of the agriculture department.

BJP state secretary Ravi Kumar speaking to Republic said, “This government is involved in transferring officials for money and is concentrating on guarantees. Development has taken a backseat and corruption has come to the forefront. It's not even been three months since this government has come to power there are already talks of bribes, cash for posting and ATM for the Congress high command. We demand justice for the PDOs."

CM Siddaramaiah's instructions to ministers

CM Siddaramaiah has given strict instructions to Ministers not to transfer officials after the transfer period and said, "I don't want any official from any department being transferred from here on as the transfer window has ended. This will affect the administration and will hinder work. All transfers should be kept on hold until the next transfer window opens."