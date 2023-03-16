Mehbooba Mufti Snubs Critics After Offering Prayers At Shiv Temple In Poonch

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday, visited a temple in the Poonch district and offered prayers.

"This temple was built by Yashpal Sharma & his son wanted me to go inside the temple. After that, somebody gave me a vessel containing water, so it would have been wrong to deny it so I offered prayers," says PDP chief M Mufti offering prayers at Navagraha temple in Pooch.

#WATCH | This temple was built by Yashpal Sharma & his son wanted me to go inside temple. After that, somebody gave me a vessel containing water, so it would have been wrong to deny it so I offered prayers: PDP chief M Mufti on offering prayers at Navagraha temple in Pooch pic.twitter.com/evgHCLAUs3 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

Late PDP leader’s son Sharma reacts to Mufti’s temple visit

A late PDP leader's son, Udesh Pal Sharma, said of PDP chief Mufti's visit, "We are very happy that she visited the temple. She is the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. She visited the temple, offered prayers, and offered water (jal) to lord Shiva.”

He further said that she has set a tremendous example by visiting the temple.

"The former CM has given a message to the whole of Jammu and Kashmir that no one can destroy and harm the peace of J&K," the leader told news agency ANI.

"In November 2017, the construction of the temple was started by my father, former PDP leader Yashpal Sharma. Each and every person of Poonch has contributed to the making of the temple,” he added.