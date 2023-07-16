PDP Protests Against Grant Of Land In J&K To Outsiders; L-G Sinha Calls It Misleading

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) staged a strong protest on Saturday, July 18, in Jammu, expressing their strong opposition to the recent grant of 5 Marla of land to outsiders in the region. The protest, which took place in the heart of Jammu's Gandhi Nagar, witnessed a large crowd of PDP activists and party leaders. The demonstrators carried banners, placards, and raised slogans against what they deemed as an infringement on the rights and identity of the local population. Amid the controversy, which has sparked discontent among locals, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has described it as misleading.

During the protest, several PDP leaders were detained from outside the party’s quarters in Jammu by the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police, following which former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "PDP members have been arrested in Jammu for peacefully protesting against the administration’s decisions and diktats to grant five marlas land to non-locals, recruitment scams and the abysmal electricity situation in J&K. Despite BJP’s false claims that Jammu would benefit immensely after the illegal scrapping of Article 370, it has suffered the most on the economic front.”

Lands were provided to homeless families eligible for PMAY Scheme, says L-G Sinha

Pulling up the J&K administration on handling of the situation, the PDP leader accused them of neglecting the concerns and aspirations of the local population. She further called for an immediate revocation of the land grant and urged the government to prioritise the welfare and aspirations of the people of J&K.

L-G Manoj Sinha on the other hand slammed the party for spreading false information and said that the party is misleading the people of J&K. Addressing an event at Dak Bunglow Baramulla, Kashmir, L-G Sinha on Saturday said that no outsider was being given land under Pradhan Mantri’s Awas Yojna (PMAY) and those who grabbed state land illegally should stop misleading people.

1,99,500 homes sanctioned for homeless families so far: L-G Sinha

L-G Sinha further stated, "Many people came to me stating that they were eligible for the PMAY scheme, but they had no land. So, the administration took a review and decided to give such families 5 Marla land under the PMAY, so that they can construct their own houses. So far, 1,99,500 homes have been sanctioned for homeless families.”

“The figure includes 46,000 homes for the families belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, who were eligible for the scheme, besides 2,711 families who had no land,” he explained. He even added, “Unfortunately, some politicians are misleading the people by claiming that land is being given to outsiders. No outsider is being given land in J&K."

PDP concludes protest with submission of memorandum to administration

Meanwhile, the protest drew attention to the broader sentiment among the local population, who fear the dilution of their cultural and demographic integrity as a result of such policies. Many argued that the move undermines the special status granted to the region under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, revoked in 2019.

As the protest unfolded, security forces also maintained their presence to ensure that the demonstration remained peaceful. No major incidents of violence were reported, and the protest concluded with the submission of a memorandum by the PDP to the administration, outlining the party’s demands and concerns.

The party's protest against the grant of 5 Marla of land to outsiders in Jammu and Kashmir is being called delusive and misleading. This underscores the deep-seated apprehensions and anxieties among their workers, while the Lieutenant Governor of J&K clearly elaborated the working of the PMAY scheme.