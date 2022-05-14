PDP Stages Protest In Srinagar Over Killing Of Rahul Bhat In J&K: 'SIT Should Investigate'

As the shockwaves across the country over the horrifying murder of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat continued, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) staged a massive protest in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir on Saturday morning.

PDP continued giving communal colors to Rahul Bhat’s killing in Kashmir. Enraged PDP vice president Choudhary Abdul Hamid claimed innocents are being killed in Jammu and Kashmir every day.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) vice president Choudhary Abdul Hamid said, “Every day we come across a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Two terrorists came and shot Rahul Bhat while he was working at the Tehsildar’s office in the Chadoora village of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The government is not doing anything. Jammu and Kashmir’s government have been giving false hopes but no actions are being taken.” “People's Democratic Party (PDP) always talks about secularism and our party president Mehbooba Mufti has always appealed to the people to respect the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood in the territory. This protest is for humanity. Terrorists cannot enter the office and shoot. This is entirely the case of a security collapse in Kashmir. An inquiry should be conducted on the killing of Rahul Bhat inside the office. An investigation should be conducted through SIT and a report should be given in a week," Choudhary Abdul Hamid further added.

PDP protestors raised slogans against BJP and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Administration.

On Friday, the PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti stated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir valued communal harmony.

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat shot dead

In a continued attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, militants on May 12 barged into a government office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit employee named Rahul Bhat. It is pertinent to mention here that this is the third such attack against the minority community in the Valley this year.

Rahul Bhat was a revenue department official at the tehsil office in Chadoora who was shot by terrorists in his office following which, he was immediately taken to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries. The Police mentioned that two terrorists attacked Bhat with a pistol.

On May 13, the country, along with Bhat's family members bid adieu to the government official. Expressing their grief and anger, the relatives of Bhat echoed chants of "Rahul Bhat Amar Rahe" and "Pakistan Mudrabaad", as he was laid to rest.