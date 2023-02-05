PDP's Mehbooba Mufti & Cong Eulogise Kargil Conspirator Pervez Musharraf After His Death

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Vadra Congress on Sunday condoled the demise of Pakistan's wily former military ruler and main architect of the 1999 Kargil War General Pervez Musharraf.

Eulogising the former Pakistani President, Mufti claimed that Musharraf was "the only Pakistani General who genuinely tried to address the Kashmir issue" while Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that he became a "real force for peace" between 2002 and 2007.

"Deepest condolences. Perhaps the only Pakistani General who genuinely tried to address the Kashmir issue. He wanted a solution according to wishes of people of J&K & acceptable to India & Pak. Though GOI has reversed all CBMs initiated by him & Vajpayee ji, the ceasefire remains," Mufti Tweeted.

Congress also condoled the demise of the Kargil conspirator. "'Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease': once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the @un & found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP." Tharoor tweeted.

General Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday in Dubai after battling an incurable disease. He lived in a self-imposed exile in the United Arnab Emirates to avoid criminal charges against him in Pakistan.

According to his family, Musharraf was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

He was the main conspirator of the Kargil War that occurred months after then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif signed a historic peace accord with his Indian counterpart Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lahore.

After his failed misadventure in Kargil, Musharraf ousted the then Prime Minister Sharif in a bloodless coup in 1999 and ruled the country from 1999 to 2008 in various positions - first as the chief executive of Pakistan and later as the President.