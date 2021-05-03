Peace At Border Ends On Day 68 As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Agreement

Pakistan on Monday violated the ongoing ceasefire agreement and resorted to unprovoked firing in the Samba sector of the International Border. The incident happened at around six in the morning when all of a sudden Pakistani rangers started targeting Border Security Forces in Samba Sector to which BSF retaliated in appropriate measure.

“Today morning Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing at 0615 hrs in Ramgarh sector on BSF patrolling party ahead of fencing. No loss or injury to own troops,” BSF said in its statement.

Last month, Pakistan tried to drop weapons across the border using drones in the Arnia sector of Jammu district but was foiled by BSF troops deployed. “Despite the existence of a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, Pakistan Rangers did not stop their nefarious activities against India and carried on with their ill motives on the International Border in Jammu. Today alert BSF troops in Arnia Sector foiled Drones intrusion bid by Pakistan on International Border. During the early morning hours today, two Drones/UAVs were observed entering from the Pakistan side and Immediately fired upon by vigilant BSF troops which compelled it to retreat back to Pakistan territory,” BSF statement on April 24, 2021, read.

Earlier on 25 February, India Pakistan decided to abide by the ceasefire agreement so that peace prevails on both sides of borders and issued a statement, “ The Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank, and cordial atmosphere. In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence”.

It further added that both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021. “Both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding,” the statement then added.