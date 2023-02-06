'Peace Established In Northeast By PM': Amit Shah At Agartala Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a rally in Tripura's Agartala ahead of the assembly polls in the state and enlisted the efforts taken by the state government for its people and urged them to retain BJP by giving the vote to the 'lotus' on February 16.



Taking a jibe at the CPI(M) which was in power for 27 years in Tripura, Amit Shah asked what did they do for the women and the houses in the state.



He said, "I would like to ask CPI(M) that in its term of 27 years, how many women were being provided water? Just 24,000 whereas, Modi Ji in the last 5 years provided water to over 4,00,000 lakh houses, this is a change, this is the difference between the BJP and the CPI(M).



He added and said 4,000 people were killed in Tripura during CPI(M) rule and violence was there all over the state, BJP made the Bru-Reang agreement and brought development and CPI(M) created controversies whereas BJP created the trust.

4000 were killed in Tripura during CPI(M) rule & violence was all over the state. BJP made Bru-Reang agreement & brought development here. CPI(M) created controversies whereas we created trust: HM & BJP leader Amit Shah attends ‘Vijay Sankalp’ Rally in Agartala pic.twitter.com/2qzog1QY38 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023



He emphasised the development taking place in the state and said, "In the last 5 years, under the leadership of former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and current Chief Minister Manik Saha, roads have been developed, bridges are made, water is available, security has also been tightened, industries are coming to the state, organic farming is getting adapted and the biggest benefit is that the BJP is providing all the rights to its Adivasi brothers and sisters."



Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's HIRA mantra, Shah said because of the mantra for Highway, Internet, Railway, and airport, the BJP government has worked to take Tripura ahead and make it an advanced state.

Women related crimes decreased by 50 percent



He also stated facts regarding the development in the state as well as the country, and mentioned all the changes BJP brought under its leadership.



Shah said, "There has been a decrement of about 50 percent in cases of crime against women and they have also been given 33 percent of reservation in all government jobs. If we talk about medical facilities, in the last 50 years, 73 primary health centers were made, we increased it from 73 to 118 and 238 ambulances have also been functionalised by the BJP.



He also stated that PM Modi has successfully attempted to establish peace in the whole northeast.



'The Northeast was under the menace of extremist groups and their arms, but today in place of that the Northeast is getting to hear the sound of aeroplane and railways', he said.

'Made Droupadi Murmu the President of India', says Amit Shah



Union Home Minister, also said that BJP made Droupadi Murmu the President of India, who did not belong to a wealthy family, and by doing this it highlighted the respect for Adivasis in the nation.