'Peace' Foundational Cornerstone Of India's Rich Cultural Heritage', Says Ruchira Kamboj

India’s Permanent representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj while addressing at the 'Discourse on Peace' event in New York stated that peace has always been a foundational cornerstone of India's rich cultural and philosophical heritage.

She further stated that India has always embraced the ideals of non-violence, harmony, and co-existence. Further emphasising the influence of Mahatma Gandhi, she referred to him as a champion of non-violence resistance.

She said, "Throughout its history, India has embraced the ideals of non-violence, harmony and co-existence. The teachings of great leaders like Mahatama Gandhi, a champion of non-violent resistance and whose statue adorns the beautiful north lawns of United Nations headquarters here in New York...have profoundly influenced the country's approach to conflict resolution."

Kamboj stresses on PM Modi's peace statement

She further stressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on peace and stated that it comes from the learnings of great leaders like Mahatama Gandhi.

She said, "PM Modi's frequently quoted statement that today's era must not be characterized by war, steps from this approach and deep-seated belief..."

In July, while addressing a United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) debate on Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace, Kamboj also said that India's USD 40 billion development projects with Global South reflect was a determined commitment to a human-centric world.

Kamboj said, "With this deeply human-centric approach, India remains committed to being a steadfast ally and catalyst in all peacebuilding endeavors."

India's role in peacemaking and peacebuilding

She also emphasised India's crucial role in peacekeeping and peacebuilding.

Kamboj said India has been a beacon of peace rooted in non-violence, Khamboj said, "The country stands proud with more than 6,000 security personnel deployed in 10 peacekeeping missions."

The envoy added, "Sadly, 177 gallant Indian soldiers have made the ultimate sacrifice, the highest among all countries contributing troops and police to UN peacekeeping operations.”

