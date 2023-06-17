'Peace Has Prevailed In Jammu & Kashmir, Terrorists Recruitment Minimal': DGP Dilbag Singh

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday, June 17 said that the efforts and dedication of security forces have been extremely successful as peace has prevailed in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. While speaking to Republic Media Network, the DGP said that the peaceful environment has also reduced the number of people being recruited as terrorists. Pertinently, he termed 2022 as the most successful and peaceful year in Jammu and Kashmir and has said that the focus of the Police this year would be to wipe out the terror ecosystem. Earlier this year, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha that the number of encounters with terorists fell by 45% until 2022.

3 things you need to know

Terror-related incidents have reduced significantly since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

According to the Home Ministry, 417 incidents reported in 2018 dropped to 244 in 2020.

With just 7 incidents, February 2021 saw the least number of terror activities, according to the Home Ministry data until now.

J&K DGP reveals the on-ground situation

DGP Dilbag Singh told Republic TV that the situation is quite peaceful on the ground, however, only two attempts were made by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector and North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The top police chief said that "despite the enemy neighbour (Pakistan) being desperate to disrupt peace in the Valley, our alert jawans foiled their mission with the killing of seven terrorists in Kupwara this week." DGP Singh also stated that the ceasefire is maintained from either side, however, few infiltration attempts were made by Pakistan. "We have taken strong action against their efforts and spoiled and foiled their mission," DGP Singh said. As a result, the number of intruders is considerably low this year.

Taking about the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, he said that all the security preparations have been put in place to ensure a smooth and successful Yatra this year. The J&K DGP said that authorities will also ensure a full-proof security ring on the ground for the comfort of pilgrims.

Security forces continue to eliminate terrorists

While most of the areas are free of terrorism, the Indian Army along with J&K authorites continue to eliminate the remaining terrorists hidden or trying to infiltrate the Valley. Their most recent success came from Kupwara where five terrorists were neutralised during an infiltration bid. The terrorists were said to be highly trained by a Pakistan-based outfit Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF). After a successful encounter, the armed forces recovered war-like stores from their possession.

Around the same time, the J&K police arrested five members of the JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammed) and KFF (Kashmir Freedom Fighters) as part of the investigation into the killing of Deepak Kumar alias Deepu, a resident of Udhampur. The forces have also carried out successful operations in Poonch, Kishtwar and Ramban in the last few weeks.