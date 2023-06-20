Peace Room In Bengal To Tackle Burgeoning Political Violence Ahead Of Rural Polls

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has set up a 'peace room' at the Raj Bhawan amid a spate of violence in the state ahead of the panchayat polls. Reports of violence started coming in from the state since nomination-filing began on June 9. The peace room has come up in West Bengal in response to the rising political violence in the state. "I am the custodian of the interest of the common man and the panchayat-level election is a grassroots election. It is very important that the interest of the common man is protected. The elections should be free and fair," Governor Ananda Bose told Republic Bangla in an exclusive conversation.

Asked about the allegations heaped on him by the ruling Trinamool Congress about misuse of funds, CV Ananda Bose said, "I am partial and I will continue to be 100 percent partial towards the common man. Criticism is always welcome because it is a great teacher. I thank the critics and I request them to keep criticising me in whichever manner they can."

Why West Bengal needed a peace room

The West Bengal Governor, detailing why he felt the state needed a control room, said, "I had to go and understand the mindset of the people...I knew they wanted someone to whom they could freely approach and that is why this peace room was created." Bose decided to set up the peace room after he paid a visit to Canning in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to respond to grievances of the public, according to an official statement.

The control room was set up "in view of the numerous representations received from citizens on criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal." The control room will flag the issues to the government and the state election commissioner for relevant action. People could interact with the peace room at OSD2w.b.governor@gmail.com or can contact through a 24X7 helpline at 033-22001641.

Bengal battles rising political violence

At least seven people have died and seven others injured in various parts of West Bengal in the run-up to the three-tier panchayat polls. On June 9, a Congress worker was shot dead in Murshidabad. On June 12, a BJP MLA was allegedly attacked by members of the Trinamool Congress.

The very next day, clashes broke out between cadres of the Trinamool Congress and the Indian Secular Front near Bijaygunj Bazar in Bhangar. Several people were injured in the episode. On June 18, a BJP candidate's brother-in-law was found dead near a post in Cooch Behar district.

