Peaceful Protests Continue In Assam Against CAA

Students of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) continued peaceful protests on Monday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), demanding complete removal of the CAA. In a major relief, the Assam government on Monday announced that curfew in the state capital, imposed on December 11 in the wake of violent protests against the citizenship law, will be lifted from 6 AM on Tuesday, an official statement said here. Assam's P.W.D, Health, and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to announce that the broadband internet connectivity will also be restored from Tuesday.