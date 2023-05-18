Peak Bengaluru Moment? Man Tries To Book Auto During Busy Hours, Know The Wait Time

Bengaluru traffic congestion often irks the commuters and brings the city to a standstill. During peak hours, travellers almost reach an extreme level of frustration by waiting long hours to get a cab or an auto-rickshaw. However, it's not new in Bengaluru and everyone probably knows about the city's terrible traffic jams. Recently, a commuter took to Twitter to share a glimpse of Bengaluru traffic.

People in different parts of India believe that Bengalureans often exaggerate their experience with the city's traffic congestion issues. They must go through the experience of this Bengalurean. A commuter identified as Anushank Jain took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of an auto ride that he requested through a ride-hailing app.

According to the screenshot, Jain's request was accepted by an auto-rickshaw that was 71 minutes away, precisely 24 Km away. In this length of time, one could probably watch a short-length movie and have a couple of short naps. Jain patiently waited for the ride to arrive and shared the screenshot on Twitter by mentioning, "Huge respect for him (the auto driver) if he actually shows up."

Waiting time leaves no one stunned; Peak Bengaluru?

The peak Bengaluru post has garnered a massive response from netizens. But the Bangalore residents were not shocked at all. A user in reply to Anushank's post, wrote, "At least you can rely on it, but for me it's different, it shows 6 min after booking it shows 11 min after a few minutes it starts showing 16 min and then again waiting and most of the time after so much waiting for it shows "cancelled" and waiting for another driver."

Another user wrote, "In Bangalore, you can predict the software but can never the cabs/ autos... face it every day... where auto services are unreachable based on driver's wish." Meanwhile, Anushank, in the Twitter thread, informed netizens that his ride was cancelled after a minute.