Pediatric Trial Underway For Covaxin, ZyCoV-D; Vaccination Likely To Begin In August: Govt

The development of the COVID-19 vaccine for children is in the advanced stages of clinical trials and as soon as researchers get robust results, the administration will decide on vaccinating children, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Indian paediatrician and NITI Aayog Member-Health Dr VK Paul revealed on Tuesday that Bharat Biotech is conducting research on the safety and efficacy of COVAXIN for children, while Zydus Cadila has also shared data on its pediatric trial of the ZyCoV-D vaccine. "We are also encouraging NOVAVAX, and other vaccine manufacturers to study the pediatric vaccine trial, we will facilitate it," he added.

Health Ministry, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal also informed that clinical trials are underway for some of the Indian vaccines including Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D. "As soon as we get robust enough results of these trials, we'll decide on vaccination for children, based on the expert decision," said Agarwal.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on July 24, revealed that results of the Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trials for children are likely to be released by September. AIIMS will start the second dose trial of COVAXIN in 2-6 year-olds this week, the hospital had then confirmed. While Covaxin will be the first such vaccine in India that would cater to inoculating small children, Zydus Cadila's ZyCOV-D, if approved, will innoculate children over 12 years.

Vaccines for children are likely to commence from August

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the Government would most likely start vaccinating children against COVID-19 from August. Mandaviya also asserted that India will soon be the largest vaccine-producing country with more companies getting the license for vaccines production.

Scientists across the world are studying the efficacy of various COVID-19 vaccines on children as multiple candidates are under clinical trials. Moreover, another wave of COVID-19 has hit many countries while India anticipates a third COVID-19 wave. Due to this, the vaccination for children becomes all the more important as the vaccination drives for adults has already been rolled out across the country in a phased manner with frontline workers being the first, followed by the 60+ and the 45+ and lastly the 18+ category.

