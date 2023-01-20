Pee-Gate Accused Shankar Mishra's Lawyers Disagree With Air India's Committee Finding

A day after Air India banned pee-gate accused Shankar Misha for four months from flying with them, his legal team on Friday expressed disagreement with the committee's findings. The team further said that they are already in the process of appealing this decision in accordance with the DGCA CAR for Unruly Passengers. Notably, the imposing ban on Shankar Mishra from flying with the airline was decided in an internal committee meeting by Air India CEO.

Pee-gate accused's lawyers disagree with committees findings

Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai, advocates of the accused who allegedly urinated on his co-passenger, said, "We respect the authority and mandate of the Internal Inquiry Committee, we disagree with their findings and are already in the process of appealing this decision in accordance with the DGCA CAR for Unruly Passengers. We would particularly like to point out that the Internal Inquiry Committee's ruling hinges upon their incorrect understanding of the layout of the Aircraft."

As per the lawyers' statement, "When the Committee could not find an adequate explanation as to how the accused could have urinated on the complainant sitting on seat 9A without affecting the passenger on Seat 9C. It has erroneously gone on to assume that there was a seat 9B in the business class in the aircraft and imagined that the accused could have stood at this imaginary seat and urinated on the complainant on seat 9A. However, there is no seat 9B in the business class on the craft - only seats 9A and 9C."

The lawyers said that the committee has essentially manufactured a possibility that the accused had committed the alleged act based on these unfounded and clearly incorrect conjectures. "This finding is particularly surprising considering that there were two aviation experts on the committee. We maintain the innocence of the accused and have full faith in the judicial system of the country," lawyers added.

In a statement, Air India said, "The independent three-member Internal Committee under the Chairmanship of the former District Judge has concluded that Shankar Mishra is covered under the definition of “unruly passenger” and is banned from flying for a period of 4 months as per the relevant provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). The passenger has already been put on the airline’s 'No Fly List'. Air India has shared a copy of the Internal Committee report with the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and will also be intimating other airlines operating in the country," it added.

(With agency inputs)