Peegate Case: DGCA Slaps ₹30 Lakh Fine On Air India; Suspends Pilot's Licence For 3 Months

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a hefty fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for violation of rules. The aviation watchdog has also suspended an Air India pilot's licence for three months for failing to do his duties.

This comes after a passenger, identified as Shankar Mishra, who was in an inebriated state allegedly relieved himself on an elderly female passenger on a New York-Delhi flight on November 26.

The incident was later reported to DGCA after a month, after which show-cause notices were issued to the Accountable Manager of Air India, the Director of in-flight Services of Air India, and all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for violating regulatory norms.

After conducting an extensive probe, DGCA has slapped a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India and as per Rule 141 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the licence of the Pilot-In-Command of that flight has also been suspended for three months.

Blanket ban on Shankar Mishra for four months

Meanwhile, Air India has banned peegate accused Shankar Mishra from flying with them for four months. The other airlines are also going to ban the accused on the instructions of the DGCA, as per sources.

Earlier in January, Delhi's Patiala House court rejected Shankar Mishra's bail plea, stating that it was not appropriate to release him on bail at this stage.

PeeGate's accused lawyer speaks to Republic

During the probe in the case, the lawyer of the accused Shankar Mishra, Ishanee Sharma spoke to Republic Media Network and said that there is no eyewitness who saw her client pee on the elderly woman onboard an Air India flight.

While talking to the channel, she said, "Not even one person said that they saw my client pee...I agree that the first thing my client should have done is gotten up and looked at (and said) 'Oh, my god I couldn't have done this' and denied it. His only mistake was to be naive and courteous enough and listen to the woman not knowing that the woman would put a section on him for outraging her modesty with sexual intent. The only mistake of my client was being over-courteous."

Image: ANI