Pegasus Row: Andhra Pradesh Congress President, Party Leaders Detained In Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Dr Sake Sailajanath and party workers were detained in Vijayawada on Thursday, July 22, for conducting a protest march against the 'Pegasus Project' media report. Leaders of Congress attempted to stage a rally from the party office to Raj Bhavan. In relation to the Pegasus crisis, they were protesting against the central government.

The names of many Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists were allegedly listed on a leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency employing Pegasus malware, according to the opposition.

Opposition stirs row

Meanwhile, amid uproar from the opposition MPs, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a remark on the Rajya Sabha floor over the Pegasus 'snooping' row. When the French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International gained access to a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers that were allegedly targeted by Pegasus, the scandal erupted. The media stories on the matter, according to Vaishnaw, were an attempt to smear Indian democracy and institutions. He lambasted the "over-the-top" charges, urging all members to address the issues using "facts and logic."

Ashwini Vaishnaw remarked, "A highly sensational story was published by a web portal on the 18th of July 2021. Many over-the-top allegations have been made around this story. Honourable Chairman Sir, the press reports have appeared a day before the Monsoon session of Parliament. This cannot be a coincidence, honourable Chairman Sir. In the past, similar claims were made regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp. Those reports had no factual basis and were categorically denied by all parties including in the Supreme Court."

The Pegasus Row

Meanwhile, Amnesty International stated on Thursday that it never published the 50,000-number list as the "NSO's Pegasus Spyware List." Instead, it was noted that these are numbers of interest to NSO Group's clients, who are from various parts of the globe. Furthermore, the NGO claimed that Israel's Ministry of Defense bears the "greatest responsibility" for the cyber-abuse.

