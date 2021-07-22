Pegasus Row: IT Minister Makes Statement In Rajya Sabha Amid Pandemonium; Rejects Claims

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a statement on the floor of the Rajya Sabha regarding the Pegasus 'snooping' row amid uproar from the opposition MPs. The controversy came to the fore when French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers that were allegedly targeted by Pegasus. According to Vaishnaw, the media reports regarding the same were an attempt to malign Indian democracy and its institutions. Imploring upon all members to examine the issues on the basis of "facts and logic", he slammed the "over-the-top" allegations.

Ashwini Vaishnaw remarked, "A highly sensational story was published by a web portal on the 18th July 2021. Many over-the-top allegations have been made around this story. Honourable Chairman Sir, the press reports have appeared a day before the Monsoon session of Parliament. This cannot be a coincidence, honourable Chairman Sir. In the past, similar claims were made regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp. Those reports had no factual basis and were categorically denied by all parties including in the Supreme Court."

The Pegasus row

As per media reports, the Pegasus spyware targeted over 300 Indian mobile numbers including that of 40 journalists, businesspersons, one constitutional authority, three opposition leaders and two sitting Ministers in the Union government. The database also allegedly contained the numbers of activists who are accused and incarcerated in the Bhima Koregaon case. However, the NSO Group categorically rubbished these allegations and cast doubts on the reliability of the sources.

In response to Republic TV's queries, the Israeli-based firm stated, "They originally claimed that the 50,000 numbers were found on an NSO server. After realizing that it’s impossible since Pegasus has never been licensed that many numbers, and because NSO servers do not have such kind of data, the editors quickly turned their story into a massive ‘what if’, only not to ruin a good headline". It added, "Yet, somehow, the editors decided to run with this story, even after it became clear that their unidentified sources had misled them, most likely intentionally".

Meanwhile, the issue took a new turn after Amnesty International claimed on Thursday that it had never presented the list of 50,000 numbers as 'NSO's Pegasus Spyware List'. Instead, it observed that these are numbers of interest to NSO Group's customers which are different countries in the world. Moreover, the NGO alleged that the "greatest responsibility" of this cyber-abuse lies with Israel's Ministry of Defense.