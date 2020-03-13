Pehlu Khan Lynching Case: Two Minors Involved Sent To Juvenile Home

Alwar's Juvenile Justice Board on Friday sent two minors to an observation home for three years for their involvement in the Pehlu Khan lynching case of 2017. They were part of the mob that allegedly lynched the 55-year-old dairy farmer.

"The board sentenced the minors to three years in a juvenile home," Superintendent of Police, Bhiwadi, Amandeep Singh said, adding that the duo was convicted last week.

The Alwar court on August 14, 2019, acquitted all six adults accused in the case, giving them the benefit of doubt. Three other juveniles allegedly involved in the case are still facing an inquiry by a Juvenile Justice Board. The government set up the SIT to identify errors and irregularities in the investigation and fix the responsibility for botched up investigation on individual officers.

On October 14, the Rajasthan government had filed an appeal in the High Court challenging the acquittal of six accused by a lower court in connection with the lynching of Pehlu Khan in 2017. In September, an SIT, which was set up to probe and identify lapses and irregularities in the police investigation in the lynching case, submitted its report to the state government. The Rajasthan government had announced constitution of the SIT to probe afresh the case after a Rajasthan court on August 14 acquitted all six men accused of lynching Pehlu Khan on the benefit of the doubt.

Pehlu Khan lynching

Pehlu Khan, his two sons, and a few others were transporting cows from Jaipur when they were intercepted and thrashed by cow vigilantes near Alwar's Behror on April 1, 2017. Pehlu died on April 3 in a hospital.

