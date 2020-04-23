Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Condemns Attack On Arnab Goswami As An 'act Of Cowardice'

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu condemned the attack on Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife & Republic TV editor Samyabrata Ray and called it an act of cowardice.

The attack came after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier. The attack took place at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, just a short distance away from Arnab's house, as he and his wife - Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami - were driving back in their Toyota Corolla.

Taking to Twitter, CM Khandu said that while it was okay to have criticism disagreement as it was a part of public life, physically harming someone was an act of cowardice and called for those responsible for the attack to be punished.

CM Khandu condemns attack on Arnab

Criticism & disagreement are part of public life and it’s always welcomed. But attempting to harm physically is entirely an act of cowardice.

I condemn the attack on #ArnabGoswami and hope those responsible would be punished.@republic @Republic_Bharat — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 23, 2020

Arnab narrates the physical attack on him

Arnab in his written complaint to the Mumbai Police mentioned about Lamba's tweet and said, "Congress leader Alka Lamba's celebration of the attack on me further reinforces my belief that this attack on me and my wife Samyabrata Ray has been orchestrated by Sonia Gandhi and her close circle of Congress leaders at a time when we have raised questions about her accountability in several cases."

The goons, who used their bike to block Arnab's car and took a good hard look to identify him in the front seat before launching their attack, were caught by Arnab's security and are now in Mumbai Police's custody. After they were apprehended, the attackers confessed to Arnab's security that they were from the youth Congress and were sent by the party higher-ups to teach him a lesson.

