Pema Khandu Thanks PM Modi & Amit Shah For Exemption Of Arunachal Pradesh From CAB

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu on Monday, December 9, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in regards to an exemption of Arunachal Pradesh from the purview of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019. Taking to microblogging site Khandu said that he was thankful to PM Modi and Amit Shah. He also mentioned that Arunachal Pradesh is a state-protected by the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) 1873.

I on behalf of people of Arunachal wholeheartedly express our thanks to Honble PM Shri @narendramodi ji & Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for exempting Arunachal from the purview of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 as the state is protected by the BEFR 1873. — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 9, 2019

Further, Khandu also thanked the All Arunachal Indigenous Tribal Forum, the Community Based Organisations, the All Student Unions, All political parties and All youth organisations & intellectuals for being an active part of the various consultative meetings held in regard with the CAB.

I also thank AITF (All Arunachal Indegenious Tribal Forum), all CBO’s (Community Based Orgs), All Student Unions, All political parties, All youth organisations & intellectuals who took part in various Consultative meetings in recommending protection to our Indegenious population — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 9, 2019

CAB in LS

Earlier today in a massive victory for the Modi government, the Lok Sabha on Monday approved the tabling of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 with 293 votes for and 82 votes against it. The Bill which was introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha at 12:30 PM. He was met with severe opposition, with several leaders claiming that the bill was unconstitutional and should not be introduced.

What is CAB?

First introduced in the Lok Sabha in July 2016, the bill was finally passed by the Lok Sabha in January 2019 but expired in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship, as explained by PRS. It also relaxes the terms of naturalised citizenship, from the original 14 years to six years. Anyone belonging to the above-mentioned six religions and three countries can apply for citizenship after residing in India for the stipulated six years.

The Bill allows the cancellation of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders' citizenship if they violate any law, including minor offences like parking violations. Many lawmakers have argued that since the Bill allows refugees i.e. illegal migrants to apply for citizenship based on religion, it may violate Article 14 which guarantees the right to equality. In the new draft of the Bill, Shah who met with several Chief Ministers and politicians from the northeast on November 29, has offered to exempt the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the region from the Bill.

About BEFR 1873

The Inner Line Regulations, commonly referred to as the Inner Line Permit system (ILP), first gained legal effect through the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. This law applied to the districts of Kamrup, Darrang, Nowgong (Naogaon), Sibsagar, Lakhimpur, Garo Hills, Khasi, and Jaintia Hills, Naga Hills, and Cachar.

The Regulation was further extended to the Eastern Dooars in Goalpara district, the Mokokchung subdivision in the Naga Hills, the Sadiya Frontier Tract, the Balipara Frontier Tract, and the Lakhimpur Frontier Tract along the then NEFA. The effect of this Regulation was to restrict the entry of persons who were non-native to the areas covered under it.

At present the BEFR, 1873 continues to apply, but only in present-day Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram. It had been lifted in the whole of Assam, as well as the entirety of present-day Meghalaya.

