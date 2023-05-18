Pending Cases, Access To Justice On Top Of New Law Minister Arjun Meghwal's Priorities

Arjun Ram Meghwal, India's new Law Minister who succeeds Kiren Rijiju, said Thursday that his primary focus will be on clearing pending cases and easing access justice for the public. Speaking to reporters, Meghwal said, "The cases which are pending in courts be cleared quickly and everyone gets justice is the vision.”

#WATCH | Justice should be served to all and cases pending in courts should be as less as possible, says Arjun Ram Meghwal soon after his appointment as Law minister. pic.twitter.com/m11RUjB2yW May 18, 2023

Hours after Kiren Rijiju was shifted from the Law ministry, the Centre on Thursday transferred Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Satya Pal Singh Baghel to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Arjun Ram Meghwal's political career

Union Minister Megwal's career dates back to 2015. The IAS-turned-politician used to ride his bicycle to Parliament while wearing his signature Rajasthani turban, kurta-pyjama, and sleeveless jacket while serving as the BJP's Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha at the time.

This symbolic representation may have assisted Meghwal in developing an image of simplicity and humility, two qualities that have remained with him to this day. Meghwal took over as the Union Minister for Law and Justice (Independent charge) on Thursday, replacing Kiren Rijiju. Along with his Minister of State responsibilities for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, he will now be in charge of this duty.

In light of the increasing instances of struggle between the Supreme Court and the Union government, Rijiju's replacement assumes importance. He has now been given the Earth Sciences Ministry.