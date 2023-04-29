Penned By Indian Diplomat, Earth Anthem Translated In 150 Languages, Recited On Earth Day

In a moment of immense pride for India, the Earth Anthem recited to mark the 53rd edition of Earth Day was penned by the Indian Poet-Diplomat Abhay Kumar. The anthem was recited by several ambassadors, diplomats, poets, filmmakers, students and people from various walks of life across the world.

Indian diplomat Kumar wrote the Earth Anthem in 2008 motivated by the image of the blue marble of planet Earth taken by the crew of Apollo 17 and the Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. The Sanskrit saying means the whole world is one family.

Earth Anthem celebrates the biodiversity and beauty of mother earth and is written with the intention of paying homage to the planet.

Earth Anthem translated in 150 world languages

The anthem authored by Indian diplomat Abhay Kumar has so far been translated in 150 languages and is recited worldwide to mark World Earth Day. It has also been converted into a song-like composition and performed by national philharmonic orchestras in Brasilia and musicians of Amsterdam Conservatorium. It was initially weaved into music by Sapan Ghimire and sung by Shreya Sotang in all UN languages. It was also subsequently performed by Indian violinist and music composer Dr L Subramaniam and was sung by veteran singer Kavita Krishnamurti.

"Abhay Kumar, Juan Angelo, Ambassador of Chile, Alejandro Marin Simancas, Ambassador of Cuba, Alison Barrett, Country Director, India, British Council, Sofia Minister-Counsellor of Costa Rica in India, Manuel Avantes, Counsellor at Embassy of Mexico in India, Fabio Subia Diaz, First Secretary at the Embassy of Peru in India, Michael Houlgate, Deputy Director, British Council, India, poets Jonaki Ray, Vinita Agrawal, Jose Eduardo Degrazia, Artist Seena Devaki, Bulgarian politician Tsveta Golunova, Malayalam filmmaker Madhu Eravankara, well-known journalist Kadambini Sharma, editor of ExploCity Ramjee Chandran, Saloni Sinha, founder of Green LitFest, Sweta Mishra, founder of Gilehrio, Professor SP Ganguly and people from various walks of life across the globe recited 'Earth Anthem' to mark Earth Day on 22nd April 2023," an official statement read.

The anthem penned by diplomat Abhay Kumar eulogises the earth, praising its natural beauty, and bio-diversity. The intention behind writing the song is a quest for a common and shared song for all the species that live on the planet. A song that can be sung by one and all anywhere, to pay homage to 'Mother Earth'.It was played at the United Nations to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day in 2020.