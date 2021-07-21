Pensioners Can Collect Jeevan Pramaan From Nearest India Post Office; Check Details

The Central and the State government has brought a piece of good news for the pensioners. India Post, the government-operated Postal system has announced that the pensioners can avail their life certificate known as Jeevan Pramaan from their nearest post office branch. This has not only come as a relief to the non-tech savvy citizens but, also to those who had to visit their employer to get proof. India Post took to Twitter to announce that the "senior citizens could easily avail the benefit of Jeevan Pramaan services at the nearest post office." Read the tweet below.

वरिष्ठ नागरिक अब सरलता से नज़दीकी डाकघर के सीएससी काउंटर पर जीवन प्रमाण सेवाओं का लाभ उठा सकते हैं। #AapkaDostIndiaPost



Senior citizens can now easily avail the benefit of Jeevan Praman services at the nearest post office CSC counter.#AapkaDostIndiaPost pic.twitter.com/tKrzifc6yc — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) July 15, 2021

Digital life certificate for pensioners

Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric-enabled digital service for the pensioners of Central Government and State government or any other government organisation that can avail the benefit of the facility. Earlier according to offline rules, the pensioner had to be present during the disbursement of the life certificate. However, this requirement of personally being present in front of the disbursing agency for getting a life certificate became a major hurdle in the process of seamless transfer pension amount to the pensioner. Life certificate for pension scheme of the Government of India known as the Jeevan Pramaan address this problem by making the whole process digital. It aims to streamline the process of getting the certificate and making it hassle-free and much easier for pensioners.

Apply for Jeevan Pramaan online

Jeevan Pramaan uses the Aadhar card platform for biometric authentication of the pensioner. A successful authentication generates the digital life certificate which gets stored in the certificate repository. The pension disbursing agency can access the certificate online. You can log in to the following link and get a certificate: https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/#certificate

Steps to get a Jeevan Pramaan certificate

Step 1: Aadhaar authentication- Provider biometrics, either of fingerprint or iris and authenticate yourself. (Open Jeevan Pramaan uses the Aadhar card platform for on-line biometric authentication).

Step 2: Access your certificate- You can download a PDF copy of the certificate from the Jeevan Pramaan website by providing the Jeevan Pramaan ID.

Step 3: Life certificate generation- Download the PC or mobile app or alternatively visit the nearest Jeevan Pramaan centre to get yourself registered. Provide necessary information like the Aadhaar number of a pension payment order, bank account, bank name and mobile number.

Step 4: Life certificate- After a successful authentication SMS acknowledgment is sent to your mobile number including your Jeevan Pramaan Certificate ID. The certificates are stored in the Life Certificate Repository for making them available anytime and anywhere for the pensioner and the Pension Disbursing Agency.

India Post to provide Life Certificate

Announcement made by India Post on Thursday, July 15, said pensioners can now visit the India post branch rather than following the hectic steps. According to Jeevan Pramaan website, more than one crore families in India can be classified as pension of families, with the pension disbursing by the various government bodies formed the basis of the income and sustainability. There are about 50 lakh pensioners of Central Government and a similar number of various state governments and duties. This includes pensioners from public sector enterprises. In addition, this army and defence personnel drawing pension exceeds 25 lakhs.

(Input from several agencies)