'People Agitating Against Agnipath Due To Misunderstanding': MoS MEA V Muraleedharan

Amid the ongoing protests against the Agnipath, a new recruitment scheme for defence services, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday said that the Central Government brought the scheme with the right intention, adding further that some people are agitating due to misunderstanding.

Calling the government "responsive" to the issues of the citizens, the Union Minister assured that the Centre is aware of the concerns of the youth and will make all efforts to address them.

Speaking to reporters on the Agnipath scheme, V Muraleedharan said, "Government has brought the Agnipath Scheme with the right intentions, maybe some people are agitating due to misunderstanding. Government is responsive to issues of citizens and today the age has been raised to 23. I don't think the youth needs to be agitating anymore. They should consider that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been always considerate towards the concerns of the youth and will make every effort to address them."

Notably, protests have broken out in several parts of the country against the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces. In some places, the protests turned violent as trains were set burning.

Agnipath protests: Over 300 Train Services Disrupted Across Nation As Protesters Create Ruckus

Over 300 train services were affected and disrupted across the country as protests against the 'Agnipath' scheme turned violent on Friday. As per the Indian Railways sources, a total of 316 trains were affected, out of which 80 Mail express and 134 passenger trains were cancelled. 61 Mail Express and 30 passenger trains were partially cancelled and 11 mail express trains were diverted due to the protests. This comes amid the widespread misinformed and aggressive protests across states, with youth demanding a complete rollback of the Armed Forces recruitment program.

Protesters also gathered at several railway stations where they burnt the coaches of the trains, damaged cycles, benches, bikes, and stalls, and later threw them on the railway tracks blocking and disrupting the services. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw issued an appeal to protestors to not harm national property. Amid incidents of train arsons and ruckus erupting on railway stations, the Union Minister also suspected an alleged involvement of anti-social elements in the protests.

Despite the government allaying all fears concerning the Agnipath scheme, aggressive protests, caused by widespread misinformation, were witnessed across states on Friday. Incidents of violence, vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting, and attacks on police personnel were seen in several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana.

Many Army aspirants are unhappy with the changes introduced under the new recruitment scheme, particularly the length of service, no pension provisions, and the age restriction that makes many of them ineligible. The protests continued for the third straight day, despite the Centre extending the upper age limit for recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years.