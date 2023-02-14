Republic Media Network on Tuesday, February 14 spoke exclusively to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the state government's crackdown against child marriage. The Assam Chief Minister informed that the crackdown has been a success in the state as over 3000 arrests have already been made.

Citing the positive aspects, Himanta Biswa Sarma said," As the drive against child marriage is going on full swing in the state. Now people are coming forward and surrendering before the police. People are apologising in writing now. They have given in writing to the police and some have tweeted that they will never repeat such mistakes."

He further stated that I have called all Deputy Commissioners in Assam for a meeting regarding the ongoing crackdown. He said we need to erase child marriages and ensure nobody commits this social evil.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Our crackdown against child marriage has entered it's second week with 3,015 arrests made so far. The drive against this social evil will continue. The positive side is that now people are coming out and surrendering before the police."

Assam child marriage crackdown

The crackdown against child marriages in Assam began on February 3. Kicking off the drive, the Assam police arrested over 2000 people in the first two days. The police crackdown began on Monday on the basis of 4,135 FIRs registered across the state.

The Assam cabinet appreciated the police action against child marriage and directed it to continue its pursuit against the culprits. Moreover, in another step to bring relief to the victims of the menace of child marriage, a Cabinet Sub-Committee was formed by the state to map out a rehabilitation plan for them.

It is pertinent to note that those who have married girls below the age of 14 are being booked under the Pocso Act while those who have married girls aged between 14 and 18 are being nabbed under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.