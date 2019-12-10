People Can Carry Their Own Food To Movie Halls, RTI Query Reveals

A new RTI query has revealed that moviegoers can carry food and water bottles inside theatres and multiplexes. In reply to an RTI query filed by Hyderabad based anti-corruption activist Vijay Goel, Hyderabad police confirmed that multiplexes and theatres cannot restrict people from carrying food and water bottles inside the cinema hall. If multiplexes stop people from carrying outside items, a complaint can be filed with the Legal Metrology Department, Hyderabad police clarified.

The unfair trade practice

The RTI query also revealed that single-screen theatres cannot charge extra money for 3D glasses. However, Hyderabad police said that few multiplexes can charge extra money for 3D glasses as per guidelines issued by the government. The police also clarified that there are no restrictions that stop people from carrying their own 3D glasses to the theatres.

In 2017, the RTI activist Vijay Gopal filed a complaint against INOX multiplexes for charging him extra on water bottles. Following his complaint with the Hyderabad Consumer Forum, INOX multiplexes had to pay him Rs 5,000 along with another Rs 1,000 for charging him the extra amount. The forum also asked INOX to discontinue its unfair trade practices.

The RTI also clarified that certain theatres are allowed by the honourable High Cout to charge extra on movies for the first 2-3 weeks. The issue grabbed headlines when multiplexes in Telangana hiked their ticket price by 20 per cent during the release of Mahesh Babu’s film Maharshi. The court allowed the theatres to charge extra since the government is yet to frame any guidelines on the issue.

Despite the court order, theatres in India are still continuing to charge moviegoers an extra amount on everything, from water bottles to food. People are left with no choice but to buy from them as the multiplexes don't allow them to carry their own food inside. The unfair trade practice has been a part of every multiplex company in the country.

