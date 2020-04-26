'People-centric Fight The Only Way To Combat COVID': Here's PM Modi's FULL Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. This edition comes exactly one week before India ends its nationwide Covid lockdown. The Prime Minister said that India has launched a people-centric fight against Coronavirus. "Today's Mann Ki Baat is taking place when we are in the midst of a 'Yuddh.' India's fight against COVID-19 is people-driven. Every Indian is a soldier in this fight." He said he is grateful to farmers and health workers for their role during this pandemic.

Explaining about the new platform of the Central government, PM Modi said that covidewarriors.gov.in has connected the COVID warriors across the country. He added that every office is adapting to new changes due to Covid. "Be it our businesses, office culture, education, medical sector..everyone is adapting to new changes in a post-Coronavirus world. There is a strong desire to innovate in various areas." PM Modi also hailed the contribution of state governments in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic,

Watch the full address here:

READ | Centre adds clarification: All rural shops except malls allowed; E-commerce still limited



Cautioning people about the spread of Covid, PM Modi said: "We have to continue being careful and taking the right precautions." He coined a phrase to maintain social distancing: "Do gaj duri, hai bahut jaruri".

We have to continue being careful and taking the right precautions. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/iHMva9sjpD — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 26, 2020

READ | Covid Lockdown to be extended in Mumbai & Pune beyond May 3, likely till June: Sources

PM Modi's 63rd 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Modi had addressed the 63rd 'Mann ki Baat' on March 29, just after the national lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis began on March 25. During his address, he spoke to two Coronavirus survivors who shared their experiences during the radio telecast. He further added that the main point of the lockdown is 'social distancing' and not to end the social interaction. He had also said, "I have asked you to not step outside. But, I have also given you an opportunity to look into yourself. Increase the social distance, decrease the emotional distance."



READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar targets total Covid elimination; orders tracking of contact chains

READ | Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for essential service staff amid rising Covid cases