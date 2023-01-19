People Have Received Benefits Of BJP's Double-engine Govt, Want Development Pace To Continue: Tripura CM

Asserting that 'development' will be the main poll plank of the ruling BJP in next month'`s Assembly elections, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the party will win more than 50 seats.

Elections to the 60-member Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 16.

"Wherever I go, I see smiles on faces of people as they have received the benefits of the BJP's double-engine government (in the state and at the Centre). The kind of response we are receiving from the people, I am sure that the BJP will win over 50 seats," he said, amid a door-to-door campaign in his home constituency, Town Bardowali.

Saha claimed that people want the pace of development to continue for the betterment of the northeastern state.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has witnessed development on all fronts -- from road to internet to railway. We believe people will take the lead role in forming the BJP government once again," he said.

Hitting out at the CPI(M)-Congress alliance, the CM said people will surely reject the unholy combination.

"I am wondering how once-arch rivals in the state's politics will go people's doors to seek votes. They will be reduced to zero in the coming election for their opportunist move," he said.

Saha rebuffed the opposition's allegation of the worsening law and order situation, and said they don’t have real problems to talk about and make an issue out of nothing.

Asked about BJP ally IPFT’s move to initiate talks with Tipra Motha, the CM said the party has also written to the saffron party for a dialogue.

"We will sit with IPFT leaders for a meeting soon to know their views on alliance or seat-sharing," he said.