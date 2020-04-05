People In UP's Meerut Shower Flowers At Police Vehicles As Mark Of Gratitude

Even as the number of Coronavirus cases in the country is rising, people across the country are not failing to show their gratitude to Police and health workers who are up in arms to fight the spread of this deadly virus. On Sunday, ANI shared a video of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut where Police vehicles were showered with flower petals by people to thank them for their support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also repeatedly requested people to extend their gratitude to health and sanitation workers.

Watch the video here:

Meerut: People shower flowers at police vehicles in in the city as a mark of gratitude for police services during #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/1yB7UNO6Dz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 4, 2020

In a similar incident, Bihar residents applauded the sanitation workers by showering flower petals on them. In Bihar's Gaya, sanitation workers who were out for disinfecting an area, residents of neighboring area showered petals. A video has been tweeted by news agency ANI in which sanitation workers are seen in their Hazmat suit while residents shower petals and applaud them for their hard word in times of a deadly epidemic.

No pay cuts in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government said that the salaries of its employees will neither be deferred nor cut amid the coronavirus lockdown and its impact on revenues. Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi quoted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and stated that the condition of the state’s economy is strong and it would deal with the challenge posed by the pandemic, without pay cut of employees. There would be no cut or deferment in the salaries of state government employees, Awasthi said, quoting the chief minister.

