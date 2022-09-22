People Must Get Booster Dose Against COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal After DDMA Meet

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said several key decisions were taken in the DDMA meeting and urged people to get the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) met on Thursday to review the Covid situation in the city and conduct an assessment of dedicated resources deployed at hospitals to tackle coronavirus.

In its last meeting in April, the DDMA had made it mandatory for people to wear face masks at public places and prescribed a fine of Rs 500 against defaulters.

"The DDMA meeting was held under LG sir's chairmanship. Took stock of the current situation of coronavirus. Several key decisions were taken. I appeal to all Delhiites to get booster doses of the vaccine. Keep your family safe from coronavirus in the festive season. Follow all the protocols to protect yourself from coronavirus," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)