People Of Indian Diaspora Chant '2024, Modi Once More' During PM's Berlin Visit; WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 2 May, addressed the members of the Indian diaspora in Berlin. Welcoming the Indian premiere, people raised slogans - '2024, Modi once more' as they waited for PM Modi to address the event. The members of the Indian community cheered for Modi in the jam-packed theatre in Berlin, according to ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a three-day visit to Europe, landed in Germany on May 2.

In his address, PM Modi called himself "fortunate" that he got a chance to meet the people of India in Germany. He stated that he felt "great" to meet them, noting that many of the people who came to listen to his address in Berlin travelled from different cities far and near. Further, in his address, PM Modi stated that he does not want to speak about himself or his government, however, he wanted to talk about the capabilities of crores of Indians, which comprised people who are in India as well as those who are in Germany. As PM Modi arrived at the theatre located at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, Modi tried his hands at playing a drum.

PM Modi further outlined how it was all 'work in progress' back in the days when they visited India before 2014. He elaborated, "If a road was made, then it's dug up for electricity, then for telephone, then for water. I just gave this example because you have been witness to this." He further said, "It used to happen because the officials of the government had no connection with each other." He further added that he had addressed this issue and has launched the PM Gati Shakti Master plan to bring all the stakeholders to one platform. Underlining India's development in the digital era, PM Modi avered more than 6 lakh villages are benefitting from access to optical fibre cables. Furthermore, he mentioned that the price of the internet in India is "so low" that it is "unbelievable" for many global nations.

PM Modi meets Olaf Scholz in Berlin

PM Narendra Modi held his first-in person meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin. Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour and was received by the German Chancellor at the Federal Chancellery. The leaders discussed the expansion of India-Germany cooperation. PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz also signed a green energy pact after the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark to hold meetings with leaders of Nordic countries. He will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

