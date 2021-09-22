People Of J&K Trust In PM Modi's Vision Of 'Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas': Smriti Irani

Union Cabinet Minister for Child and Development Smriti Irani attended the Poshan Maah 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. Speaking at the event, on September 20, Tuesday, Irani asserted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have expressed trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also added that the faith of the people indicated a step forward in the vision of 'Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vish was.'

During her media address after the event, Irani said that the people of Kashmir "appealed" to her to take their messages to the Prime Minister and ensure that their voices reach him. "People's trust in the country's Prime Minister indicates Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," she expressed. The Union Minister's visit to the Maah was a part of her two-day visit to the Kashmir Valley. The Poshan Maah 2021 was organised by the Directorate of ICDS and the Department of Social Welfare in Budgam.

"We are keen on delivering the promises made by the government to the people," said Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Child and Development.

Irani visited the valley to spread the word about the public outreach program undertaken by the Central Ministry of Women and Child Development for residents of Jammu and Kashmir. On September 21, Irani met with the Anganwadi workers of Kashmir and expressed her gratitude towards them for their relentless services, despite the harsh weather, to the pregnant women and children amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Irani also handed out nutritional kits to children, pregnant women, and teenage girls.

"Holistic Development"

Union Minister Smriti Irani also urged the Budgam district authorities to ensure that maternity benefits reach every pregnant woman in the Valley. She directed the concerned persons to carry out a special enrollment drive for to-be- mothers under the Pradhan Mantri Matritva Vandana Yojana. Under this, a pregnant woman and lactating mothers are entitled to receive a sum of Rs. 5000 (in three installments).

Lastly, Irani convened an overall development of the Budgam district review meeting, which was held in Budgam conference hall. She met several delegations comprising of the District and Block Development Council and learned about the welfare programs implemented in the valley. Irani took to Twitter to briefly announce her take on the ongoing developmental projects in the Valley. "Assured them of all the support from Government of India to ensure holistic development of Budgam and Jammu and Kashmir," she wrote on Twitter.

