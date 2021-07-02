People Of J&K's Poonch Heave Sigh Of Relief At Restoration Of Power Line Hit By 2014 Flood

Seven years on from being damaged by the floods of 2014, a high tension power line in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch district has finally been restored.

Visuals of the restored grid show a large complex of towers nestled in the midst of lush mountains. Little evidence of the carnage of 2014 remains.

The 132 KV line was washed away during the havoc caused by the 2014 floods. Now, however, the electricity line in the Chandak power grid station has been reconnected and tested after seven years. The powerline supply is expected to serve more than two lakh residents in Poonch district.

Poonch locals hail restoration of power line

Sadiq Azaad at Chandak grid station, speaking to ANI, said, "It is a project of national importance. It was damaged by the 2014 devastating flood. The voltage will improve. Now with 132 KV, a reliable power supply will be there in the district. More than two lakh people will be benefited. The teams have worked day and night even during the pandemic to restore the powerline."

According to a local, Amit Kumar Gupta, the reinstallation of the 132 KV power line will enhance the economy of Poonch. Another local, Surinder Singh, talked about how the people in the district had been facing difficulties for the past seven years. He said, "Now, after the restoration of the power line, good voltage will be there. I thank the Jammu and Kashmir administration for the restoration of the project." "Earlier, households, businesses, students...everybody had to suffer due to the power cuts and low voltages. Now people of Poonch and adjoining areas will be benefited from the restoration of 132 KV powerline," he added.

The Kashmir Floods of 2014

The floods date back to September 2014, when torrential rains wreaked havoc across many of Kashmir's districts, causing devastation. These floods hit the erstwhile Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir and the Pakistani-governed areas of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Gilgit-Baltistan, and Pakistan's Punjab province. The floods had killed roughly 277 people in India and about 280 people in Pakistan by September 24, 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had then provided the state government ₹745 crore ($100 million) assistance, on top of the ₹1,100 crore ($150 million) previously set aside for the tragedy.

