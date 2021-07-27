Kashmir Diary - Kashmir People Join Indian Army To Salute War Heroes On Kargil Vijay Diwas

To commemorate the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army undertook two mega bike rallies that began from Udhampur-Dras, traversing more than 1,000 km in treacherous mountains of the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh. The 75 bikers paid their tributes to the martyrs at the historic Kargil War Memorial in Dras.

The rally was led by Northern Commander, Lieutenant General Y K Joshi who served as the Colonel in the Kargil War. For Lt. Gen Joshi riding on bike from Udhampur- Dras means the return of peace and tranquillity in the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir. Riding a bike on the highway of south Kashmir or reaching Sonamarg via the Sumbal-Wusan route would also mean that valley is witnessing change. Watching the celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas that too in south Kashmir one would wonder if this is the same place that was once dominated by the terrorists who were on a killing spree.

Earlier, these areas were almost 'No Go Zones' particularly for the Armed Forces as their movement in such areas would be seen in bulletproof vehicles but now the same soldier is not only riding on the bike but is being greeted by the Kashmiri kids while fluttering the Tricolour on road. Kashmiri kids were also seen performing on Kashmiri songs during a cultural event in Ganderbal district for the bikers who were on their way to pay tributes to the fallen sons of the soil in Dras.

While riding on Srinagar-Sonamarg road one observes a change ------ a change that was new to the land and that change was a common Kashmiri celebrating the rally which in a way was a humble way to pay gratitude to valiant soldiers. Soldiers--- some of whom had laid their lives, some limbs and many of them were the ones who fought bravely with valour, and also recaptured the previously held territory by Pakistan. A common Kashmiri was seen celebrating the Vijay (win) of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

On the road, people were clapping for those bravehearts who defeated Pakistan on July 26th, 1999.

Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen D P Panday who too was part of the rally said, "The bike rally is giving the message from the Army Commander not only to the people of Kashmir but to the nation and also to the international community at large that things are looking up. Need is to focus on positivity which is coming from the environment and from the people of Kashmir,".

While recalling the scenes of Kargil war, Lt Col. A. D. Sharma (Sharma was part of bike rally and had fought Kargil war) says, "I still remember those days when women were lined up on both sides of the road to tie Rakhi to the soldiers who were going into the battlefield. Emotional scenes were seen at all the places, and everyone was contributing. People were emotionally connected and were giving a message to the enemy as 'one nation' and that emotional unity can still be seen even after 22 years when a common man can be seen as part of this occasion.

During the rally people were seen showing their solidarity to the security forces that include, Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police etc. All along the road (Srinagar-Dras) one could see Police, CRPF, paramilitary forces even the entire administration all together displaying 'unity of action'.

While on one hand, the rally exhibited the valour and enthusiasm of the army and on the other hand, it was a clear indication that people, in general, not only recognize the sacrifices made by the soldiers but are always ready to back them, whatsoever the situation.