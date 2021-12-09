People Of Macchal Village Pays Tribute To CDS Gen Bipin Rawat; Hold Candlelight March

About 150 residents of Machhal village held a candlelight march on Thursday, December 9, in the fond memory of India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat. The congregation also paid respects to CDS' wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other Army personnel who lost their lives after IAF’s Mi-17V5 chopper which crashed near Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on Wednesday.

General Bipin Rawat and Brigadier LS Lidder had visited the Macchal Sector on July 27 this year.

The gathering observed two minutes of silence for the departed souls and prayed to the Almighty to grant them eternal peace.

Lt Gen DP Pandey on Rawat's connection with people of Kashmir

Paying his respects to Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC, Chinar Corps, Srinagar, told reporters in Baramulla, ''I do not think I have seen the amount of love, connect which he (Rawat) had with the people of Uri and Baramulla and with the people of whole Kashmir. If you see the DP (display picture on social media accounts) especially of the media-men, I think everyone has a picture with him."

Lt Gen Pandey added that CDS Bipin Rawat was considerate of problems faced by Baramulla's residents and used to attend phone calls from everyone. He added that General Bipin Rawat would direct him to look into the demands of people who have called for help.

World mourns CDS Rawat's unfortunate demise

Condolences poured in across India over the untimely demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. US secretary of state Antony Blinken extended his condolences, in a tweet, “My deep condolences on the deaths of Indian Chief of Defense Staff General Rawat, his wife, and colleagues who perished in today’s tragic accident. We'll remember Gen. Rawat as an exceptional leader who served his country and contributed to the US-India defense relationship".

While Russian envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev tweeted, “With deepest regret learnt about the sudden demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat & 11 other officers in the helicopter crash today. India has lost its great patriot and dedicated hero".

He further mentioned that Russia has lost a very close friend, who played a big role in the promotion of India-Russia bilateral special and privileged strategic partnership.

