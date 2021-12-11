People Of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu Gather To Pay Last Respects To Squadron Ldr Kuldeep Singh

On Saturday, a massive crowd gathered in Jhunjhunu's Ghardana Khurd village to pay their respects to Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who died in the tragic Indian Air Force's Chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Upper Coonoor region on December 8, which killed 13 persons, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh's mortal remains were brought to his hometown earlier today, December 11.

Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh was among those killed in the IAF helicopter crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Singh's father retired from the Navy, and many of Singh's cousin brothers are also serving in various Armed Forces, according to Village Sarpanch Ummed Singh Rao. His father and other relatives live in Jaipur, while the rest of his family lives in Ghardana Khurd.

Leaders pay tribute to Sqn Ldr Kuldeep Singh

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra expressed his condolences on Singh's untimely demise. "The Governor Kalraj Mishra has condoled the martyrdom of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, resident of Ghardana Khurd, Jhunjhunu, in a helicopter accident in Tamil Nadu," an official statement read.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Sqn Ldr Kuldeep Singh. "Deeply saddened to learn that Rajasthan too has lost a brave heart in the helicopter crash that claimed the life of CDS Bipin Rawat & others. I salute the martyrdom of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Ghardana Khurd, Jhunjhunu," she wrote.

IAF Chopper Crash

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter died in the unfortunate accident. Those who died in the crash include CDS Bipin Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal including the Air Force helicopter crew. Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is presently admitted at Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.

Earlier, the mortals of General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and his defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder were cremated with full military honours in the Brar Square crematorium in the national capital on Friday. On Saturday, the ashes of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Dr Madhulika Rawat were immersed by their daughters Kritika and Tarini in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

