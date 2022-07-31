'People Proudly Talk About In-house Bar, But Won't Maintain Library': Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Instead of having an in-house bar, people should maintain a library at home, which will have a good impact on children, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant suggested during the launch of 'Read India Celebration 2022', at Cidade De Goa, Dona Paula.

‘I have maintained a small library at home’

"Every household should have a small library. Some people proudly talk about their in-house bar and even like to show the types of liquor they have stocked. These people will tell you that they have purchased such and such a bottle in America or that such and such a bottle is 15-year-old, I have seen that, but they won't maintain a library,'' CM Sawant said.

Giving a personal example, he said that he has maintained a small personal library at home as his wife is a teacher and is also fond of reading. "I have a small library at home and my wife maintains it. I read less, but my wife reads more as she is a teacher by profession. Instead of maintaining a bar, maintain a library. It will have a good impact on children."

'Follow Read India in the same manner as Clean India, Make in India'

Read India is a noble concept and should be stressed upon with equal intensity as Clean India, Make in India, said Goa CM Sawant. “Read India concept is the need of the hour and it should be carried forward in the same fashion as Clean India and Make in India. I shall be writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about this concept which Goa will be implementing with the help of Prudent Media and Read India, to take to the national level.”

Dr Pramod Sawant referred to the rich history of Goa and mentioned the names of the eminent Goans who contributed to the development of the state’s literature - from Sant Sohirobanath to Bakibab Borkar to today’s Jnanpith puraskar winner author Damodar Mauzo. “Goa has a long list of writers and the concept of library existed here even 100 years ago. Some institutions have nurtured the reading culture for centuries in this land and we should be proud of our socio-cultural heritage.”

