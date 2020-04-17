Amid Covid Scare, Currency Notes Lying Unclaimed On Indore Road Find No Takers

While money makes the world go round, a bundle of notes scattered suspiciously on the road could not find any taker amid the Coronavirus scare in the country.

An unidentified person on Thursday threw away 25 currency notes on the road in front of a lodge in Indore's Khatipura area in Madhya Pradesh. Though the currency notes of Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 denominations lay scattered on the road, no local dared to pick them up fearing that the notes may be infected by Coronavirus.

The apprehensive locals soon informed the municipal staff about the incident. Municipal zonal officer Narendra Kuril after learning about the incident discussed it with his superiors. Soon after the discussion the Municipal Commissioner Ashish Singh informed the police and issued an order forbidding everyone to touch the notes.

The municipal staff and police personnel reached the spot and sprayed disinfectant on the notes. The police constables also used their sticks to collect the money in a polythene bag. A police officer informed that an unknown man in a car had thrown the notes and sped away. He also added that the police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify him.

In a similar incident, residents of a locality in Mohali called police to pick up currency notes worth Rs 4,000 lying on a road. Though the police did not suspect any foul play, the currencies were sent for testing as a precautionary measure.

COVID -19 cases in Madhya Pradesh

With 226 persons testing positive on Thursday, the tally of Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh has surged to 1,164, with 707 of them in Indore and 168 in Bhopal. Two more persons succumbed to the deadly infection in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 55, said officials.

