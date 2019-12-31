People Share Breathtaking Pictures After Nagaland Receives Snowfall

As entire North India is gripped under cold wave, for the first time in years Nagaland has received snowfall. The residents of the state were seen celebrating the event with several of them taking pictures and videos and sharing them on social media. MLA from Suruhoto Constituency in the Zunheboto district, Nagaland was also among the people to share the spectacular snowfall. Likewise, the Department of Information & Public Relations of Nagaland also shared videos and pictures on social media where villagers can be seen enjoying the snow. Take a look at the posts.

What a wonderful gift for the people of Luvishe Village under Aghunato sub-division of Zunheboto district to experience snowfall after 37 years.



Indeed, Mother Nature have showered her blessings upon Nagaland this Christmas.@MyGovNagaland @tournagaland17 @incredibleindia pic.twitter.com/X4bLB1APo1 — H. Khehovi (@Hkhehoviy) December 28, 2019

Resident share posts of snowfall

The residents also shared the videos and pictures of snowfall. Though many were spotted celebrating some Twitter users also pointed out how the unusual snowfall could be an alarming sign of climate change. Here are the posts.

A village of Shamator, Tuensang has been experiencing a snowfall this year, unusually. And many places in Nagaland have been experiencing it as well. It's beautiful & celebration but on the contrary suddenly its a sign of global warming which we must be aware of. #NAGALAND pic.twitter.com/aw3tMgD1bY — MUZUNGCHIM (@muzungchimyim23) December 27, 2019

Nagaland witnessing snowfall after nearly four decades! #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/AzRKQlBFge — Mmhonlumo Kikon (@MmhonlumoKikon) December 27, 2019

Nagaland: Luvishe village in Zunheboto district received snowfall after several years, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/KAC4oJj1da — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019

