People Share Breathtaking Pictures After Nagaland Receives Snowfall

General News

People in Nagaland celebrated the surprise snowfall and shared visuals on twitter and facebook. Suruhoto MLA and Information & Public Relations dept also posted

People

As entire North India is gripped under cold wave, for the first time in years Nagaland has received snowfall. The residents of the state were seen celebrating the event with several of them taking pictures and videos and sharing them on social media. MLA from Suruhoto Constituency in the Zunheboto district, Nagaland was also among the people to share the spectacular snowfall. Likewise, the Department of Information & Public Relations of Nagaland also shared videos and pictures on social media where villagers can be seen enjoying the snow. Take a look at the posts.

Resident share posts of snowfall

The residents also shared the videos and pictures of snowfall. Though many were spotted celebrating some Twitter users also pointed out how the unusual snowfall could be an alarming sign of climate change. Here are the posts.

