People expressed their pride over the beating retreat ceremony conducted on January 29 and have urged everyone to come every year to honour of the nation's military forces. The Beating Retreat ceremony, organized at the Vijay Chowk on January 29 every year, marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. The ceremony includes performances by the bands of three wings of the military - Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force at Raisina Hills.