As the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) intensifies, people were out on the streets in Patna, slamming the government over the implementation of the Act. The protests against CAA which began in Assam have now spread throughout the country. Protests have also spread to Karnataka, Gujarat, UP, Bihar, Chennai, Mumbai, Bhopal, Jammu, Kerala. The major breakdown of law and order has been witnessed in these places.