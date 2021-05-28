People Taking Third 'booster' COVID Vaccine Shot In Bengaluru? Rumours Provoke Govt Reply

The citizens of Bengaluru have raised serious allegations over the COVID-19 vaccination drive that is currently underway in the city and have been angered by the alleged scams attached to the drive. While several beneficiaries with appointments are denied vaccinations at centres in Bengaluru, healthcare workers are allegedly using alternate phone numbers and fake IDs to register for a third booster dose after getting the two vaccine jabs.

Karnataka Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said it is not legal to apply for a third shot and no such option is available on the CoWIN portal. “I have not come across reports suggesting that healthcare workers are taking a booster shot of Covaxin by illegal means,” he added.

However, there are reports claiming that after taking the first course of two vaccines doctors are taking a second course of vaccination after testing antibodies. Though doctors are reluctant to give a testimony on the same, many HCWs feel that they are exposed to more variants of the virus and the second round of vaccines is the need of the hour.

When heads of private hospitals were asked about the alleged scams, they were dismissed as rumours. “There are rumours that some HCWs have taken the third dose of Covaxin as a booster dose against COVID-19. This could be out of concern that they are losing immunity and are still exposed to Coronavirus. There may be some rationale and probably no harm in taking a booster dose, but it certainly is not recommended by the government bodies at the present time due to vaccine shortage,” said Dr Sudharshan Bhallal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals.

At a time when people are struggling to get vaccinated across the city and state, doctors taking another round of vaccines deny the chances of others getting immunized against the virus. The alleged actions of the healthcare workers are being criticised by citizens as they wait for several months to get a second jab.

Karnataka HC flags vaccine shortage issue

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday pointed out the unavailability of the first COVID vaccine dosage for the 18 to 44 age bracket at government centres during a time when the private sector was utilizing vaccinations for the said age section, asking the Centre to redress the issue. Currently, the state is administering only the first doses of Covishield vaccines exclusively to frontline workers of the 18-44 age cohort to preserve vaccine stocks in order to supply second doses to other recipients.