People To Face Arrests, Prosecution For Violating COVID-19 Weekend Lockdown: Delhi Police

With the national capital recording its highest single-day spike of 24,000 cases, the Delhi Police has initiated a strong clampdown on COVID-19 violations threatening those flouting the weekend lockdown with arrests. Addressing a video conference on Friday, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava sounded a warning urging all districts’ deputy commissioner police commissioners to ensure the implementation of the weekend lockdown stringently.

Issuing the detailed guidelines of the lockdown which has been enforced from April 16, 10 PM to April 19, 5 AM, the Delhi Police Commissioner announced that everyone who would be found out of their homes for any reason will be stopped and questioned. If they fail to provide a valid emergency or movement pass for essential services or goods, cases will be registered against them and they may face a possible arrest.

“It is not our purpose to create hindrance in these (essential) services. These will operate normally and our personnel will facilitate it. But no one under the garb of these activities can undertake undue movement to violate the restriction orders,” Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal quoted the police chief as saying.

On the other hand, doctors and journalists will be allowed to travel freely with only a valid identity card. Medical services and supply of food materials, fruits, and vegetables will go also on, as per usual, the police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has initiated a COVID-19 helpline to receive requests from people who face any form of difficulties during the weekend lockdown. The helpline is set up at the Police Headquarters with pilot number 011-23469900. “What needs to be done in such a scenario is known to all. We urge people to follow Covid-appropriate behavior and stay home unless exempted under government order. The restrictions of DDMA orders need to be followed,” the officer said.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference where he revealed that Delhi had recorded over 24,500 cases in the last 24 hours and was continuing to witness an upward surge in Coronavirus infections. "We will keep a close eye on the situation for some days. If the situation deteriorates, we will take whatever step is needed to save your lives," he said.

