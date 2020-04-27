Himachal Pradesh: People To Undergo Medical Test Before Entering State, Mandates CM Thakur

As lockdown begins to relax in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said a complete medical examination will be done of people entering the state and only thereafter they will be allowed to go their respective destinations for home quarantine. This statement comes after Thakur's interaction with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Chief Medical Officers and directed the officials to ensure complete medical examination takes place. Chief Minister said that it must be made mandatory for the people entering the state to download the Arogya Setu app.

"The mechanism of issuing passes by the concerned Deputy Commissioners should be staggered so as to avoid overcrowding in the entry points of the state," the CM said, according to a statement issued by the CMO.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during video conferencing with the Chief Ministers of the country has specially emphasised the need for social distancing. Thakur pointed out that efforts should be made to start economic activities, particularly in the green zones.

Shops Allowed To Open In Rural Parts Of Shimla

The Shimla district administration on Sunday allowed all shops to open in rural areas, barring shopping malls and liquor stores. The administration passed an order, allowing shops in rural areas to operate between 10 am to 2 pm, except tire puncture shops, that are allowed to remain open from till 5 pm.

The order also makes it compulsory to wear masks and follow social distancing norms at the shops. The shopkeepers have also been directed to ensure proper sanitisation measures.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 40 as per the data updated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As of date, 22 patients have been discharged after recovery, while one succumbed to the disease.

